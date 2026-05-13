Cipla Q4 results: Net profit falls 54.6% to ₹555 crore, revenue drops 2.8%

Cipla, India's third-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as sharp weakness ​in its U.S. business and higher costs outweighed ​strong domestic demand.

The drugmaker's consolidated net profit fell 54.6 per cent on-year ‌to ₹555 crore ($58 million) in the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' average estimate of ₹705 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Total revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent to ₹6,541 crore, below the average expectations of ₹6,749 crore, hurt by a sales decline in its key North America market.

Revenue from India, Cipla's biggest market by sales, jumped 15 per cent to ₹3,007 crore, while revenue ‌from North America fell 26 per cent to ₹1,414 crore.

The Indian and North American markets account for roughly three-fourths of the drugmaker's total sales. Total expenses rose nearly 8.5 per cent to ₹1,882 crore, driven by higher costs. The company also recorded an impairment charge of about ₹42.02 crore on its associates, adding to cost ​pressures. Analysts at Jefferies said in a pre-earnings note that they expect U.S. sales ‌to decline in the near term due to erosion in key products, with margins likely to remain under pressure ​until ‌new launches scale up. The company declared a dividend of ₹13 per share. Rival Dr Reddy's reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by an impairment charge linked to ‌its discontinued ​cancer therapy program.