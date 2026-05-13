Cipla Q4 results: Net profit falls 54.6% to ₹555 crore, revenue drops 2.8%
Total revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent to ₹6,541 crore, below the average expectations of ₹6,749 crore, hurt by a sales decline in its key North America market
Total revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent to ₹6,541 crore, below the average expectations of ₹6,749 crore, hurt by a sales decline in its key North America market
Cipla, India's third-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as sharp weakness in its U.S. business and higher costs outweighed strong domestic demand.
The drugmaker's consolidated net profit fell 54.6 per cent on-year to ₹555 crore ($58 million) in the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' average estimate of ₹705 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Total revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent to ₹6,541 crore, below the average expectations of ₹6,749 crore, hurt by a sales decline in its key North America market.
Revenue from India, Cipla's biggest market by sales, jumped 15 per cent to ₹3,007 crore, while revenue from North America fell 26 per cent to ₹1,414 crore.
The Indian and North American markets account for roughly three-fourths of the drugmaker's total sales.
Total expenses rose nearly 8.5 per cent to ₹1,882 crore, driven by higher costs.
The company also recorded an impairment charge of about ₹42.02 crore on its associates, adding to cost pressures.
Analysts at Jefferies said in a pre-earnings note that they expect U.S. sales to decline in the near term due to erosion in key products, with margins likely to remain under pressure until new launches scale up.
The company declared a dividend of ₹13 per share.
Rival Dr Reddy's reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by an impairment charge linked to its discontinued cancer therapy program.
However, Cipla shares were trading 4.23 per cent higher in the afternoon. The stock has fallen about 14.3 per cent so far this year.
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 2:25 PM IST