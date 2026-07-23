Mumbai-headquartered Cipla reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹789 crore for the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27), while revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,119 crore.
 
The decline in profit was due to a high base in the year-ago quarter, when the North America business benefited from higher revenue from lenalidomide and lanreotide, Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Achin Gupta said. He added that new products in the pipeline are “still catching up”, explaining the Y-o-Y decline in profit.
 
The results were announced during market hours. Cipla shares closed 1.5 per cent lower at ₹1,393.7 apiece on the BSE.