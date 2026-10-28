City Union Bank Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹416 crore

City Union Bank on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent rise in net profit at ₹416 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.

The bank had a net profit of ₹329 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Interest income grew 27 per cent to ₹2,092 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up from ₹1,653 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Net non-performing assets improved to 0.48 per cent in the September quarter of FY27, from 0.90 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of City Union Bank were trading at ₹215.55, up 1.05 per cent over the previous close, on the BSE.