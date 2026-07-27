Coal India Q1 profit stays flat at ₹8,852 cr despite strong revenue growth

Coal India’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,852.11 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as higher revenue and joint-venture earnings were largely offset by an increase in expenses.

The state-owned coal miner had reported profit attributable to owners of ₹8,797.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit declined 18.3 per cent from ₹10,839.18 crore in the March quarter.

Overall consolidated profit, including non-controlling interests, increased 0.7 per cent to ₹8,849.81 crore from ₹8,787.84 crore. Non-controlling interests recorded a loss of ₹2.30 crore, compared with a loss of ₹9.21 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rises 7.8% Consolidated revenue from operations increased 7.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,254.80 crore from ₹42,919.20 crore. Other income rose 26.3 per cent to ₹2,040.47 crore from ₹1,615.86 crore, taking total income to ₹48,295.27 crore, up 8.4 per cent from ₹44,535.06 crore. Total expenses increased at a faster pace of 11.9 per cent to ₹36,816.23 crore from ₹32,903.19 crore. The cost of materials consumed increased 27.3 per cent to ₹3,259.85 crore, while contractual expenses rose 10.8 per cent to ₹8,658.42 crore. Other expenses grew 14 per cent to ₹11,657.61 crore. Finance costs rose 23.5 per cent to ₹327.28 crore, while employee-benefit expenses increased 0.4 per cent to ₹11,023.18 crore.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses were broadly unchanged at ₹2,302.66 crore. Profit before tax declines marginally Profit before the share of joint-venture earnings fell 1.3 per cent to ₹11,479.04 crore from ₹11,631.87 crore. Coal India’s share of joint-venture profit increased 66.6 per cent to ₹240.32 crore from ₹144.22 crore. Consequently, profit before tax declined only 0.5 per cent to ₹11,719.36 crore from ₹11,776.09 crore. The tax expense fell 4 per cent to ₹2,869.55 crore from ₹2,988.25 crore, supporting the marginal increase in profit after tax. Coal segment profit falls 0.8% Revenue from the coal segment increased 7.8 per cent to ₹46,249.12 crore from ₹42,919.20 crore.

Coal segment profit before interest and tax, however, declined 0.8 per cent to ₹11,804.76 crore from ₹11,896.98 crore. The company reported ₹5.68 crore of revenue and ₹1.56 crore of segment profit from its newly reported solar-energy business. The coal business continued to account for almost all consolidated revenue and segment earnings. Stripping provision write-back at ₹775 crore Coal India recognised a ₹775.44 crore write-back during the quarter from a stripping-activity provision created in earlier years. The corresponding write-back was ₹540.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. The remaining provision carried forward at the end of June stood at ₹55,728.17 crore, compared with ₹56,503.61 crore at the end of March. The statutory auditor highlighted the accounting treatment as an emphasis of matter but did not modify its conclusion.

The consolidated income statement separately reported a negative stripping-activity adjustment of ₹1,830.30 crore, compared with negative ₹1,395.01 crore a year earlier. Board declares ₹5.50 interim dividend Coal India’s board declared a first interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for 2026-27. The company fixed July 31 as the record date. Payment will be made on or before August 25 through electronic modes. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹14.36 from ₹14.27 a year earlier. Auditor flags governance non-compliance The statutory auditor said Coal India did not have the requisite number of independent directors during the quarter.