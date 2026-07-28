Coforge Q1 result: Profit rises 63% to ₹519 cr; reported revenue grows 49%

Coforge Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 63.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹518.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased 49.2 per cent to ₹5,527.7 crore.

Encora contributes ₹957.9 crore of revenue

The comparison was affected by Coforge’s acquisition of Encora, which was consolidated from May 1. Encora contributed ₹957.9 crore of revenue and ₹157.8 crore of profit after tax during the post-acquisition period. The filing said the current quarter was consequently not comparable with the year-ago period.

Encora accounted for 17.3 per cent of reported revenue and 29.7 per cent of the group’s profit after tax for the quarter.

EBIT margin expands by 414 basis points Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), the measure used by management to assess segment performance, increased 101.5 per cent to ₹882.2 crore from ₹437.9 crore. EBIT margin expanded by 414 basis points to 16.0 per cent from 11.8 per cent. Total expenses rose 43.9 per cent to ₹4,797.4 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased 41.1 per cent to ₹3,125 crore, professional charges grew 45.7 per cent to ₹700.2 crore, and depreciation and amortisation rose 51.4 per cent to ₹241.1 crore. Finance costs increased 87.4 per cent to ₹86.6 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 94.0 per cent to ₹757.1 crore. The group recorded net exceptional expenses of ₹55 crore, compared with ₹24.8 crore a year earlier, taking profit before tax to ₹702.1 crore.

The exceptional items comprised ₹61.3 crore of Encora acquisition and integration costs, ₹5 crore of legal costs linked to cybersecurity litigation and a ₹10.8 crore provision against a customer receivable following a bankruptcy filing. These were partly offset by a ₹22.1 crore foreign-exchange gain arising from the devaluation of the Bolivian currency. Total consolidated profit was ₹531.7 crore, up 49.2 per cent from ₹356.4 crore. The current-quarter figure related entirely to continuing operations, while the year-ago total included ₹70.2 crore of profit from discontinued operations. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests fell to ₹13.1 crore from ₹39 crore. Basic earnings per share for continuing and discontinued operations rose to ₹12.34 from ₹9.47.