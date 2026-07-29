Cognizant Q2 profit dips 1.4%; lowers upper end of annual growth guidance

Cognizant's net profit for the second quarter dipped 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $636 million from $645 million a year ago, owing to a higher provision for income taxes.

Revenue for Q2 FY27 rose 4.5 per cent to $5.5 billion, while constant-currency growth stood at 4.1 per cent.

That meant the Nasdaq-listed company outperformed its Indian rivals in a weak quarter on both dollar and constant-currency revenue growth. It lagged only Tech Mahindra, which posted growth of 6.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively, on a smaller base.

Despite the growth, Cognizant cut the top end of its annual guidance — like Infosys — signalling a slowdown in macroeconomic conditions, sluggish discretionary spending and continued uncertainty. It now expects constant-currency growth of 4-5.5 per cent, down from the 4-6.5 per cent guidance it had maintained three months ago.

"The guidance reflects the reality of today," Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar said on Wednesday. "The macro conditions did not improve as we would have liked, with the wars continuing, the Middle East crisis, oil prices and inflation." The commentary from Cognizant, which follows the calendar year (January-December) and is the last of the major IT firms to report earnings, echoes that of its Indian peers, which have flagged similar concerns and expect this to be the fourth consecutive year of tepid growth. Trailing 12-month deal bookings stood at $29.1 billion, down 1.7 per cent sequentially. Seven large deals, each worth at least $100 million, were signed in the second quarter. A slowdown in spending could also affect this metric.

Growth in the second quarter was driven mainly by financial services, which grew 11.7 per cent, marking two consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. Healthcare, one of Cognizant's strongholds, grew just 1 per cent after declining in the first quarter. Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said most of the large deals were "AI efficiency plays", with early traction being seen in new AI work around cybersecurity and data and analytics. "While healthcare has done well, especially in life sciences, certain pockets still have issues where regulatory overhangs remain and discretionary spending is lower," Kumar added. That could be a concern because growth appears to be dependent on a single sector rather than being broad-based.