Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 profit rises 7% to ₹343 cr, sales up 12%

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported 7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 343.08 crore for June quarter FY27 helped by volume growth from toothpaste portfolio and expansion in margins.

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 320.62 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the oral hygiene product maker.

Sales were up 12 per cent to Rs 1,590.56 crore in the June quarter of FY27.Total expenses were up 13.8 per cent to Rs 1,160.57 crore.

Total income, including other income, was Rs 1,626.10 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said there was a continued growth momentum across the entire portfolio.