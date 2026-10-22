Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net profit rises 4.3%, revenue up 12.3%

Colgate-Palmolive India saw its net profit rise 4.3 per cent in the quarter ended September (Q2FY27) to Rs 341.6 crore as it witnessed double-digit domestic growth.

The oral care major saw its revenue rise 12.3 per cent to Rs 1,705.8 crore compared with the same period last year, which the company attributed to broad-based growth momentum across its brands and distribution channels.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 495.2 crore in the July-September quarter.

Manish Anandani, managing director and chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said in the company's earnings release, “We are delighted to report double-digit topline growth for the second consecutive quarter. This consistent performance reflects broad-based growth momentum across our brands and distribution channels. The Toothpaste portfolio delivered high-single digit volume expansion, led by our premium toothpaste range and strong performance in Colgate MaxFresh.”