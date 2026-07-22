Adani Green Q1 results: Profit up 19% at ₹845 cr as power revenue grows 29%

Adani Green Energy’s consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rose 18.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹845 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The renewable energy company had reported a profit attributable to owners of ₹713 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit more than doubled from ₹397 crore in the March quarter.

The group’s overall consolidated profit, including non-controlling interests, rose 19.3 per cent to ₹983 crore from ₹824 crore a year earlier. Non-controlling interests accounted for ₹138 crore of the June-quarter profit, compared with ₹111 crore in the year-ago period.

Power-supply revenue grows 29.2% Revenue from power supply increased 29.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,280 crore from ₹3,312 crore. Total revenue from operations, comprising power supply, the sale of equipment and related services, and other operating revenue, rose 16.6 per cent to ₹4,431 crore from ₹3,800 crore. Other income increased 12.6 per cent to ₹232 crore, taking total income to ₹4,663 crore, up 16.4 per cent from ₹4,006 crore. Adani Green’s core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from power supply grew 32.6 per cent to a quarterly record of ₹4,122 crore from ₹3,108 crore.

The core Ebitda margin expanded to 94 per cent from 93 per cent. Cash profit increased 27.6 per cent to ₹2,225 crore from ₹1,744 crore. The company defines cash profit as profit after tax plus depreciation, deferred tax and exceptional items. Finance costs rise 31.2% Consolidated expenses rose 13.9 per cent to ₹3,473 crore from ₹3,050 crore. Finance costs increased 31.2 per cent to ₹2,001 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 33.8 per cent to ₹1,026 crore. Other expenses grew 28 per cent to ₹389 crore. The cost of equipment and goods sold, however, declined to ₹35 crore from ₹421 crore, reflecting lower equipment-related sales during the quarter. Employee costs fell to ₹22 crore from ₹33 crore.

Profit before the share of earnings from associates and joint ventures, exceptional items and tax rose 24.5 per cent to ₹1,190 crore. Exceptional charges declined to ₹2 crore from ₹17 crore. Consequently, profit before the share of associate and joint-venture earnings and tax increased 26.5 per cent to ₹1,188 crore from ₹939 crore. The exceptional charge related to unamortised borrowing costs and prepayment charges following the refinancing or repayment of borrowings by a subsidiary. Profit after tax but before the share of associate and joint-venture earnings rose 30.8 per cent to ₹925 crore. The share of profit from associates and a joint venture declined 50.4 per cent to ₹58 crore from ₹117 crore.

Operational capacity crosses 20 GW Adani Green’s operational renewable generation capacity increased 27.4 per cent year-on-year to 20,142 megawatt (MW) as of June 30, 2026, from 15,816 MW. Capacity increased by 848 MW during the quarter from 19,294 MW at the end of March. The company said the year-on-year greenfield addition of 4,327 MW comprised 3,051 MW of solar, 684 MW of wind and 592 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity. Solar capacity stood at 14,207 MW, wind capacity at 2,670 MW and hybrid capacity at 3,266 MW at the end of the June quarter, according to the operational chart on page 28 of the filing.

Energy sales rose 30.3 per cent to 13,657 million units from 10,479 million units. Solar energy sales increased to 7,653 million units, wind sales to 2,516 million units and hybrid sales to 3,488 million units. Battery-storage capacity reaches 3,551 MWh Adani Green commissioned 1,972 megawatt-hour (MWh) of battery energy-storage-system capacity at Khavda during the quarter, taking its total installed battery-storage capacity to 3,551 MWh. The company said it was on track to add more than 10,000 MWh of battery-storage capacity by FY27 and was targeting 50,000 MWh by 2030. The operational renewable portfolio at Khavda increased to 10,262 MW from 5.6 GW a year earlier. Of the total, 9,520 MW was Adani Green’s generation capacity and 742 MW was capacity established for other Adani group companies.