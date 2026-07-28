L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹4,123 cr, order inflow crosses ₹1 trn

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,122.85 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, aided by revenue growth, lower finance costs and higher other income.

The engineering and construction major had reported attributable profit of ₹3,617.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit declined 22.6 per cent from ₹5,325.60 crore in the March quarter.

Overall consolidated profit, including non-controlling interests, increased 15.5 per cent to ₹4,988.03 crore from ₹4,318.17 crore. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests rose to ₹865.18 crore from ₹700.98 crore.

L&T’s press release rounded attributable profit to ₹4,123 crore and reported year-on-year growth of 14 per cent. Revenue rises 6.7% Consolidated revenue from operations increased 6.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹67,941.74 crore from ₹63,678.92 crore. International revenue stood at ₹34,393 crore and accounted for 51 per cent of consolidated revenue, compared with 52 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Other income rose 75.2 per cent to ₹2,376.73 crore from ₹1,356.78 crore, taking total income to ₹70,318.47 crore, up 8.1 per cent. Total expenses increased 7.1 per cent to ₹63,396.21 crore from ₹59,176.17 crore. Finance costs declined 31.1 per cent to ₹538.67 crore from ₹781.61 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were broadly unchanged at ₹1,032.28 crore.

Profit before tax increased 18.1 per cent to ₹6,922.26 crore from ₹5,859.53 crore. Ebitda falls 3.2% L&T’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 3.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,116 crore from ₹6,318 crore. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 9 per cent from 9.9 per cent. Operational expenses increased 7.8 per cent to ₹61,826 crore from ₹57,361 crore, according to the company’s performance summary. The statutory operating margin disclosed under Regulation 52 also declined to 9 per cent from 9.92 per cent, while the net profit margin increased to 7.34 per cent from 6.78 per cent.

Order inflow rises 14.4% The group secured orders worth ₹1.08 trillion during the quarter, up 14.4 per cent from ₹94,453 crore a year earlier. International orders stood at ₹60,702 crore, accounting for 56 per cent of total order inflow. The consolidated order book reached ₹7.79 trillion as of June 30, an increase of 5 per cent from the end of March. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the order book. Major orders were secured across residential and commercial buildings, transportation infrastructure, ferrous metals, offshore wind and heavy engineering. Infrastructure order inflow more than doubles The Infrastructure & Utilities segment’s order inflow rose 121 per cent to ₹44,357 crore from ₹20,074 crore, supported by orders in residential and commercial buildings and ferrous-metals projects.

Its customer revenue, however, declined 2.5 per cent to ₹21,858 crore, reflecting execution challenges in the Water & Effluent Treatment business. The segment’s Ebitda margin narrowed to 5.1 per cent from 5.5 per cent, owing to a change in revenue mix and increased credit provisions associated with expected delays in collecting receivables. Conventional-energy revenue rises 14.3% Energy–Conventional revenue grew 14.3 per cent to ₹14,239 crore, driven by improved execution in the Hydrocarbon and CarbonLite Solutions businesses. Its Ebitda margin improved marginally to 7.6 per cent from 7.5 per cent. Order inflow, however, declined 90.3 per cent to ₹3,053 crore because of the deferment of anticipated orders and a high year-ago base, when the segment secured an ultra-mega CarbonLite Solutions order.

Green-energy orders rise 57.7% The Energy–Green segment secured orders worth ₹33,042 crore, up 57.7 per cent, led by ultra-mega offshore-wind orders. Customer revenue declined 11.5 per cent to ₹5,607 crore, largely because of solar-business supply-chain disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict. Its Ebitda margin narrowed slightly to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent. Technology revenue grows 15.4% Technology, Platforms & Services revenue increased 15.4 per cent to ₹14,627 crore, driven by continued engagement across the information technology and technology-services businesses. International billing accounted for 92 per cent of segment revenue. The segment’s Ebitda margin declined to 19.2 per cent from 19.5 per cent because of higher manpower costs and foreign-exchange movements affecting hedged positions.

Manufacturing & Products revenue rose 9.3 per cent to ₹4,486 crore, while order inflow increased 73.5 per cent to ₹5,535 crore. Its Ebitda margin contracted to 15.2 per cent from 17.5 per cent because of a change in sales mix. Financial-services PBT rises 31.1% The Financial Services segment’s operating income increased 27 per cent to ₹5,042 crore, supported by focused and higher retail disbursements. Its loan book grew 6.5 per cent sequentially to ₹1.30 trillion, with retail loans accounting for 98 per cent of the portfolio. Segment profit before tax rose 31.1 per cent to ₹1,236 crore from ₹943 crore.

Realty revenue more than doubles The Realty segment’s customer revenue more than doubled to ₹1,009 crore from ₹457 crore, driven by higher handovers of residential apartments. Order inflow increased 31.6 per cent to ₹1,299 crore. The segment’s Ebitda margin declined to 36.9 per cent from 48.8 per cent because of a change in sales composition. Board approves power subsidiary merger L&T’s board approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiary L&T Power Development Limited with the parent company. The proposed scheme, subject to regulatory and National Company Law Tribunal approval, will result in the cancellation of L&T’s holding in the subsidiary without any cash payment or issuance of new shares.