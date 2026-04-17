Crisil Q1 net profit rises 46% to ₹233 cr, declares interim dividend

Crisil on Friday reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 233.3 crore for the January-March quarter.

The domestic rating agency had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 159.8 crore in the March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Its consolidated total income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 rose 29.6 per cent to Rs 1,093.7 crore compared to Rs 843.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Crisil Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta said the growth in businesses during Q1 FY26 was driven by customer centricity and differentiated, domain-led solutions.

"The ongoing geopolitical issues underscore the essentiality of our insights and risk solutions for clients navigating complexity. The growth and resilience of the Indian economy continue to offer opportunities for our businesses," Mehta said.

Crisil expects India's gross domestic product to grow at 7.1 per cent in the base case for this fiscal compared to 7.6 per cent in the last fiscal, with increasing downside risks to its base case. If the conflict and disruptions prolong through April, Crisil expect GDP growth to slow to 6.8 per cent this fiscal, mainly due to energy supply shortages and rising input and logistics costs. On the other hand, private consumption should continue to support growth, given that the government has maintained energy supply and fuel prices for consumers, it said. Crisil announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.