Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Crisil Q1 net profit rises 46% to ₹233 cr, declares interim dividend

Crisil Q1 net profit rises 46% to ₹233 cr, declares interim dividend

The domestic rating agency had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹159.8 crore in the March quarter of the preceding fiscal year

Crisil
Crisil Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta said the growth in businesses during Q1 FY26 was driven by customer centricity and differentiated.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 3:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Crisil on Friday reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 233.3 crore for the January-March quarter.

The domestic rating agency had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 159.8 crore in the March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Its consolidated total income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 rose 29.6 per cent to Rs 1,093.7 crore compared to Rs 843.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Crisil Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta said the growth in businesses during Q1 FY26 was driven by customer centricity and differentiated, domain-led solutions.

"The ongoing geopolitical issues underscore the essentiality of our insights and risk solutions for clients navigating complexity. The growth and resilience of the Indian economy continue to offer opportunities for our businesses," Mehta said.

Crisil expects India's gross domestic product to grow at 7.1 per cent in the base case for this fiscal compared to 7.6 per cent in the last fiscal, with increasing downside risks to its base case.

If the conflict and disruptions prolong through April, Crisil expect GDP growth to slow to 6.8 per cent this fiscal, mainly due to energy supply shortages and rising input and logistics costs.

On the other hand, private consumption should continue to support growth, given that the government has maintained energy supply and fuel prices for consumers, it said.

Crisil announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Shares of Crisil were trading at Rs 4,332.20, up 5.28 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q4 result: Jio Financial, Bajaj Consumer Care, Aditya Birla Money on Apr 17

Wipro Q4 results: Net profit dips 1.9%, signals weak growth outlook

HDFC Life profit rose 4% in Q4; parent bank to invest ₹1,000 crore

HDFC AMC Q4 profit dips 2.4% to ₹623 crore; revenue rises 17% Y-o-Y

Wipro Q4 results: Net profit falls 1.8% to ₹3,501.8 crore, revenue up 7.6%

Topics :CrisilQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story