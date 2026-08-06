Crompton Greaves Q1 results: Profit up 15.2% to ₹142.7 cr, revenue up 11.8%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 15.17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹142.7 crore in the June quarter of FY2026-27, helped by price hikes across categories and cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹123.9 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL).

Its revenue from operations was at ₹2,235.02 crore, up 11.84 per cent in the June quarter of FY'27. It was at ₹1,998.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its "EBITDA margin expanded by 20 bps to 10 per cent, impacted by inflation, however offset by disciplined pricing actions, operating leverage and cost initiatives," said CGCEL in its earnings statement.

CGCEL's total expenses were at ₹2,065.50 crore, up 11.29 per cent in the first quarter of FY'27. The company "registered double-digit revenue growth across all the segments". Its "double-digit growth momentum sustained with profits growing ahead of the revenue," said CGCEL. During the quarter, commodity inflation resulted in cost escalation across categories. It "undertook calibrated price hike across categories with highsingle digit to low double digt," it added. CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment was up 10.5 per cent to ₹1,754.14 crore. Its revenue from its lighting products business was up 15.38 per cent to ₹268.81 crore. Revenue from its subsidiary Butterfly, acquired earlier in February 2022, was up 18.36 per cent to ₹212.07 crore.