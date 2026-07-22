CSB Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 27% to ₹150 cr, revenue at ₹1,516 cr

CSB Bank on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in the June quarter net profit at ₹150 crore aided by core income.

The private sector lender had earned ₹119 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Total income improved to ₹1,516 crore from ₹1,286 crore a year ago.

Interest income grew to ₹1,287 crore from ₹1,041 crore, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's net interest income also increased 26 per cent to ₹479 crore from ₹379 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

The bank's asset quality improved as Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) fell to 1.75 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2026, from 1.84 per cent a year ago.