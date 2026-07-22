CSB Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 27% to Rs 150 crore on higher NII

Private sector lender CSB Bank posted a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 150 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, aided by higher net interest income (NII) and a decline in provisions.

The NII — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 479 crore from the same quarter last year. Non-interest income fell 7 per cent YoY to Rs 229 crore.

The lender's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.66 per cent in the quarter, compared with 3.54 per cent in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, it declined from 3.83 per cent in Q4 FY26.