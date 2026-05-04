CSB Bank Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹202 crore, income rises

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Monday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in its profit after tax to ₹202 crore in the three months ended March 2026, driven by higher core income.

The Kerala-based lender had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹190 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) or core income jumped 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹464 crore in the quarter under review from ₹371 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal (Q4 FY25), CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to ₹1,507 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,362.36 crore a year ago.