Cummins India Q2 results: Net profit falls 27% to ₹467 cr, sales rise 4%

Cummins India on Thursday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year dip in profit after tax at ₹467 crore in the September quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹638 crore in the second quarter of the financial year ended March 2026.

Total sales for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,247-crore, higher by 4 per cent compared to ₹3,122 crore in the July-September period of last year, the company said.

Domestic sales were seen at ₹2,692-crore during the previous quarter, up 5 per cent from ₹2,577 crore in Q2FY26 while export sales grew 2 per cent to ₹555-crore as against ₹545-crore in the second quarter of the last year, the company said.