Industrial segment revenue grew 5 per cent YoY to ₹410 crore, but it declined 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Rail execution is soft due to coach factories holding higher inventories, slow execution of marine projects, and supply chain constraints affecting compressor deliveries despite demand. There are opportunities in construction, rail, mining, marine, and compressors, along with other government infrastructure spending and tender-led projects. Revenue growth should be in double digits and could hit the low teens for the next two or three financial years.