D-Mart Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 8.5% to ₹743 cr, revenue grows 17.8%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an increase of 8.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹742.98 crore for the September quarter, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹684.85 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

Its revenue from operations was up 17.8 per cent to ₹19,644 crore during the quarter under review. It was at ₹16,676.30 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.

Total expenses of Avenue Supermarts during the September quarter were up 18.3 per cent to ₹18,632.70 crore.