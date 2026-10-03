D-Mart Q2FY27: Revenue rises 18.4% to ₹19,206 crore; store count at 518
The company had reported revenue from operations at ₹16,218.79 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Saturday
The company had reported revenue from operations at ₹16,218.79 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Saturday
Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, reported an 18.4 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to ₹19,206.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.
The company had reported revenue from operations at ₹16,218.79 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2026, stood at ₹19,206.18 crore," the company said in its update at the end of the quarter.
The total number of stores of the Damani-family-promoted retail chain stood at 518 as of September 30. This also includes its Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra store, which is currently closed to customers due to reconstruction.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue climbed 4.7 per cent. Its revenue was ₹18,343.49 in the June quarter.
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, D-Mart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST