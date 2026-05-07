Demand outlook positive, but costs remain a concern for Shree Cement

The blended operating profit per tonne was ₹1,161 down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and up 10.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Overall operating profit declined 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,250 crore, down 36.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Power and fuel (P&F) cost per tonne declined 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,159 on higher renewables share. Freight cost per tonne grew 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,252 per tonne. Raw material costs per tonne increased 33.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹761. Net profit declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹530 crore, which was up 91 per cent Q-o-Q as busy season dynamics boosted volume.