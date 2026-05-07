Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Demand outlook positive, but costs remain a concern for Shree Cement

Demand outlook positive, but costs remain a concern for Shree Cement

Shree Cement reported robust Q4FY26 volume growth and improved realisations, but rising fuel, freight and packaging costs could pressure margins in FY27

shree cement
premium
Shree Cement has commissioned its 3.65 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) clinker and 3.5 mtpa cement capacity at Kodla, Karnataka (Photo: Company's website)
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Shree Cement delivered encouraging fourth quarter 2025-26 (Q4FY26) results and optimistic guidance despite warnings about increasing cost pressures and moderation of the pace of capacity expansion. In Q4FY26, the company’s India sales rose by over 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compared with a fall of 1 per cent Y-o-Y in the April-December FY26 sales.
 
This growth was driven by volume expansion. Higher input costs and freight costs offset price recovery and better operating leverage to some extent but unit operating profit rose ₹112 per tonne sequentially to ₹1,161 per metric tonne (mt). Consolidated volumes rose 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Net cash balance rose to ₹6,700 crore due to moderating capital expenditure.
 
There was an improvement in net sales realisations (NSR) driven by price hikes, and higher share of premium segment sales. Freight costs increased due to higher lead distance of 12 km quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Other expenses, however,  declined on better operating leverage. Raw material costs were higher but power and fuel costs were stable due to rising renewable energy (RE) share (61 per cent) and improved thermal efficiency.
 
Shree Cement has commissioned its 3.65 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) clinker and 3.5 mtpa cement capacity at Kodla, Karnataka, taking total cement capacity to 69.3 mtpa. It has a greenfield project ongoing in Meghalaya. The company’s guidance is for 40 million tonnes volume in FY27 (about 9-10 per cent growth), which is about 1 per cent ahead of industry growth. Near-term costs are expected to rise by ₹150-200 per tonne in Q1FY27 due to higher fuel and pack costs.
 
Capex has been reduced from ₹3,000 crore guided in Q2 conference call to ₹1,500 crore with a focus on better capacity utilisation (66 per cent in Q4). The company is entering the Northeast. In extant markets, pricing is almost stable with a smaller gap of ₹15-20 per bag compared to the leader.
Its FY27 strategy would be to grow volumes while sustaining current prices after taking ₹25 per bag hike. Given fuel and packaging cost upsides, price hikes and cost optimisation are key monitorables for holding margins. It would be prudent to assume a realisation dip in terms of operating profit per tonne.
 
Cement realisation improved to ₹4,725 per tonne in Q4FY26 from ₹4,652 per tonne in Q3. Capacity utilisation moved up to 66 per cent from 56 per cent in Q3. Lead distances increased by 12 km sequentially to 457 km in Q4FY26. The ready mix concrete revenue stood at ₹90 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹2,460 crore in FY26. Fuel cost was ₹1.6/kcal in Q4FY26 and may rise to ₹1.76-1.80/kcal in Q1.
 
Standalone revenue increased 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,640 crore up 28 per cent Q-o-Q on volume expansion and higher prices. Cement and clinker volumes grew 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 10.77 million tonnes (up 23 per cent Q-o-Q. Blended NSR grew 3.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹5,240 per tonne but was down 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The premium share grew to 22 per cent (16 per cent in Q4FY25).
 
The blended operating profit per tonne was ₹1,161 down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and up 10.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Overall operating profit declined 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,250 crore, down 36.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Power and fuel (P&F) cost per tonne declined 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,159 on higher renewables share. Freight cost per tonne grew 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,252 per tonne. Raw material costs per tonne increased 33.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹761. Net profit declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹530 crore, which was up 91 per cent Q-o-Q as busy season dynamics boosted volume.
 
Shree Cement’s management says the focus will be on balancing profitability, pricing discipline and recovering market share. The domestic environment is supportive due to public spending on infrastructure. But geopolitical tensions and moderate monsoon expectations are concerns. Cement demand elasticity compared to the new gross domestic product (GDP) series has moderated from 1.3 times the earlier series to between 1.0-1.1 times after the new GDP series is deployed.
 
While the market response has been positive and analyst consensus is also positive, the soft demand scenario and higher costs are significant concerns for the entire industry. The profitability gap versus market leader Ultratech remains significant at ₹130/tonne. Shree’s strong balance sheet and reduced capex guidance would translate into higher cash flow generation. Cash reserves could move to around ₹3,300/ share by FY28.  Consensus valuations seem to be about 17 times the expected enterprise value to operating profit for FY27.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hexaware Q1 net rises 7.5% to ₹351.6 cr, revenue up 12.6% at ₹3,613 cr

BSE's Q4FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 61% to ₹797 crore

MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 38% to ₹702 crore on strong sales growth

Bharat Forge Q4 result: Profit falls 17% to ₹233.4 cr, revenue at ₹4,528 cr

Paytm posts profit of ₹183 cr in Q4, revenue grows 18% to ₹2,264 cr

Topics :Shree CementQ4 ResultsCement

First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story