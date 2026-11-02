Devyani International Q2 results: Net loss narrows sharply to ₹24 lakh

Devyani International, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in India, said on Monday its second-quarter ​loss narrowed sharply, as strong same-store sales ​growth at KFC outlets offset higher raw material costs, ‌sending its shares up as much as 5.8%.

The company, a franchisee of US-based Yum Brands, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹24 lakh ($25,301.78), compared with a loss of ₹21.89 crore a year ago.

Quick-service restaurant chains in India have increased discounts and value meals to attract cost-conscious consumers as competition intensifies from newer local entrants.

Restaurants have also faced higher ‌input costs, from raw materials to energy, since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, while pressure from local rivals has pushed them to offer promotions to price-sensitive customers.