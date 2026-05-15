Devyani International Q4 result: Loss narrows to ₹10 cr on strong KFC sales

Devyani International, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India, posted a smaller quarterly loss on ​Friday, as strong same-store sales growth at KFC ​outlets and higher revenue helped offset higher costs.

The company, a franchisee ‌of US-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹10.04 crore ($1.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of ₹14.74 crore a year ago.

The results come at a time when India's quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector is battling weak urban demand, prompting chains to rely on discounts, promotions, and value meals to drive traffic.

The Gurugram-headquartered company said value-led offerings and customer engagement campaigns helped sustain sales at KFC, while disruptions ‌linked to the recent cooking gas shortage due to the Middle East conflict had a minimal impact on operations. Brokerage Elara Capital said earlier this week that a sustained recovery in dine-in demand could meaningfully boost earnings for QSR operators, including Devyani International. Devyani added 217 net new stores during the financial year, taking its total store count to 2,256 ​as of March-end. The company said that while "external and seasonal factors remain fluid", it was ‌optimistic about demand conditions during the year.