Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1FY27: Net profit doubles to ₹24 cr, revenue up at ₹484 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1FY27: Net profit doubles to ₹24 cr, revenue up at ₹484 cr

The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were down 5.01 per cent to ₹32.44 apiece on the BSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST
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Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a doubling of net profit at ₹24.91 crore for June quarter FY27.

The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

Total income rose to ₹484.25 crore from ₹407 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Interest income increased to ₹449 crore from ₹368 crore.

Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.82 per cent during Q1, from 3.22 per cent a year ago.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were down 5.01 per cent to ₹32.44 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Dhanlaxmi BankQ1 resultsCompany News

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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