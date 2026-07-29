Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1FY27: Net profit doubles to ₹24 cr, revenue up at ₹484 cr
The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal
The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal
Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a doubling of net profit at ₹24.91 crore for June quarter FY27.
The Kerala-based bank had logged a profit of ₹12.18 crore in April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.
Total income rose to ₹484.25 crore from ₹407 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Interest income increased to ₹449 crore from ₹368 crore.
Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.82 per cent during Q1, from 3.22 per cent a year ago.
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were down 5.01 per cent to ₹32.44 apiece on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST