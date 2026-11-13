Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss at ₹295 cr, higher than revenue of ₹292 cr

Dish TV India's consolidated net loss in September quarter FY27 widened to ₹295.74 crore, exceeding its revenue from operations of ₹292 crore for the period due to higher expenses.

In the year-ago period, the loss stood at ₹132.65 crore.

Revenue from operations was flat at ₹292 crore in September quarter as against ₹291 crore a year ago. Total expenses were up 36.74 per cent to ₹590.67 crore.

In the September quarter, Dish TV's subscription revenue was ₹179.5 crore, down 22.76 per cent. It contributed 61.5 per cent to Dish TV's revenue in the quarter.

However, the company said it had a gain of 2.10 lakh subscribers during the quarter. Dish TV's active subscriber base increased to 75.56 lakh as against 73.46 lakh at the end of June 2026.

"This marks a sequential improvement following the decline of 4.38 lakh in the active subscriber base during Q1 FY27," it said. Operating revenue was flat at ₹292 crore in the September quarter. It includes subscription revenues, marketing and promotional fees, advertisement income and other income. The marketing and promotional fees were down 8.9 per cent to ₹30.2 crore. Advertisement income was up 4.8 per cent to ₹4.6 crore. Revenue from 'Sales of LED/ LCD', which is VZY business, was up manifold to ₹47.6 crore in Q2/FY27. VZY is an integrated connected entertainment ecosystem launched by Dish TV India to unify live television, over 29 streaming apps, and smart hardware into a single interface.

The total income of Dish TV, which includes all income, was at ₹294.93 crore in the September quarter, down 1.45 per cent year-on-year. In the first half of FY27, the total income was at ₹566.39 crore, down 10.57 per cent. "Our priority continues to be strengthening our core DTH business while building the connected entertainment platform of the future. During the quarter, we focused on improving subscriber engagement and renewal behaviour, alongside a more disciplined approach to promotional spends. "At the same time, we continued to expand the VZY ecosystem through the growth of our Smart TV business and the launch of Linear TV Streaming. These efforts reflect our focus on enhancing the customer experience across our businesses," CEO Manoj Dobhal said.