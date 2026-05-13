DLF profit for March quarter 1% lower, revenue down 49% on lower income

Realty major DLF reported a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) to ₹1,268 crore on lower income.

The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation had posted a net profit of ₹1,282 crore a year earlier.

The firm’s net income for the January-March period of FY26 fell to ₹2,093.2 crore from ₹3,347.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Consequently, its revenue from operations also fell 49 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,814 crore in the March quarter, down from ₹3,127 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

For the full FY26, the company’s net profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore, up 1.1 per cent from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding year on strong sales booking figures. “New sales bookings stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with our guidance, reinforcing sustained homebuyer demand and the strength of our product-led strategy,” the developer said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. The figure was anchored by ₹11,000 crore in bookings from DLF Privana North, Gurugram, and monetisation of its entire inventory in Mumbai’s DLF Westpark, with sales of more than ₹2,300 crore. “The Dahlias also sustained momentum, with the super-luxury offering clocking sales bookings of more than ₹4,800 crore,” DLF added.