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DLF profit for March quarter 1% lower, revenue down 49% on lower income

Realty major reports weaker quarterly income even as annual sales bookings remained strong, led by luxury housing projects in Gurugram and Mumbai

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The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation had posted a net profit of ₹1,282 crore a year earlier
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
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Realty major DLF reported a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) to ₹1,268 crore on lower income.
 
The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation had posted a net profit of ₹1,282 crore a year earlier.
 
The firm’s net income for the January-March period of FY26 fell to ₹2,093.2 crore from ₹3,347.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Consequently, its revenue from operations also fell 49 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,814 crore in the March quarter, down from ₹3,127 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.
 
For the full FY26, the company’s net profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore, up 1.1 per cent from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding year on strong sales booking figures.
 
“New sales bookings stood at ₹20,143 crore in FY26, in line with our guidance, reinforcing sustained homebuyer demand and the strength of our product-led strategy,” the developer said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
 
The figure was anchored by ₹11,000 crore in bookings from DLF Privana North, Gurugram, and monetisation of its entire inventory in Mumbai’s DLF Westpark, with sales of more than ₹2,300 crore.
 
“The Dahlias also sustained momentum, with the super-luxury offering clocking sales bookings of more than ₹4,800 crore,” DLF added.
 
The results were announced after market hours. On Wednesday, DLF’s shares ended the day’s trade at ₹574.15 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
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Topics :DLFDLF RealtyQ4 ResultsReal Estate

First Published: May 13 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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