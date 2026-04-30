Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dr Lal Path Labs Q4 FY26 results: Profit down 15.5%, revenue up 16.6%

Dr Lal Path Labs Q4 FY26 results: Profit down 15.5%, revenue up 16.6%

Consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($13.8 million) in the quarter ended March, from 1.55 billion rupees a year earlier

Dr Lal PathLabs, path labs
Dr Lal PathLabs | Image: Company website
Reuters April 30
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:39 PM IST
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Dr Lal ​Path Labs reported a 15.5 per cent ​drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, ‌hurt by higher tax expenses.

Here are some details:

• Consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($13.8 million) in the quarter ended March, from 1.55 billion rupees a year earlier

• Tax expenses stood at 279 million rupees

• Dr. Lal, which operates ‌312 clinical labs across India as of March 31, said consolidated revenue rose 16.6 per cent to 7.03 billion rupees, fueled by strong demand for diagnostic tests

• India's largest diagnostics firm by ​revenue said sample volumes rose 12.9 per cent in the quarter

• Demand ‌for medical tests has been supported by a growing focus ​on ‌preventive healthcare and expansion by diagnostic chains ‌into smaller cities

• Analysts at Citi said the company continued to report ‌healthy margins, ​helped by ​an improved product mix, cost controls, supply-chain efficiencies and greater use ‌of automation)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Dr Lal PathLabsQ4 ResultsCompany News

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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