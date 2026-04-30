Dr Lal Path Labs Q4 FY26 results: Profit down 15.5%, revenue up 16.6%
Consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($13.8 million) in the quarter ended March, from 1.55 billion rupees a year earlier
Consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($13.8 million) in the quarter ended March, from 1.55 billion rupees a year earlier
Dr Lal Path Labs reported a 15.5 per cent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher tax expenses.
Here are some details:
• Consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($13.8 million) in the quarter ended March, from 1.55 billion rupees a year earlier
• Tax expenses stood at 279 million rupees
• Dr. Lal, which operates 312 clinical labs across India as of March 31, said consolidated revenue rose 16.6 per cent to 7.03 billion rupees, fueled by strong demand for diagnostic tests
• India's largest diagnostics firm by revenue said sample volumes rose 12.9 per cent in the quarter
• Demand for medical tests has been supported by a growing focus on preventive healthcare and expansion by diagnostic chains into smaller cities
• Analysts at Citi said the company continued to report healthy margins, helped by an improved product mix, cost controls, supply-chain efficiencies and greater use of automation)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:39 PM IST