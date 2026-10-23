Dr Reddy's Q2 profit falls 36% on lower lenalidomide sales in North America

Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) on Friday reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline of 36 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹925 crore during the second quarter of 2026-27 (FY27). Revenue also fell by 1.5 per cent to ₹8,670.8 crore.

The company attributed the decline primarily to lower lenalidomide sales in North America. The base business, excluding lenalidomide in North America, continued to deliver double-digit growth.

On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit rose 109 per cent from ₹443.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27, while revenue increased 7.4 per cent from ₹8,070.5 crore.

The first-quarter figures were weighed down by a ₹239.7-crore provision for inventory and related costs associated with semaglutide's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Commenting on the results, cochairman & managing director (MD) G V Prasad said: “We continued to improve the overall health of our business, delivering double-digit base business growth. We remain focused on strengthening our core businesses, enhancing productivity, and investing in strategic growth platforms.” The company's gross margin stood at 52.1 per cent during the quarter, within its guided range of 50-55 per cent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was 20.6 per cent, while capital expenditure stood at ₹186 crore. Free cash flow generated during the quarter was ₹171 crore. In North America, revenue fell 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,489 crore on lower lenalidomide sales, even as base business grew 12.4 per cent, compared with the market growth of 2.4 per cent, driven by volumes and new product launches.

It launched six products in the US during the quarter and had 80 pending approvals, including three new drug applications (NDAs). In emerging markets during Q2, revenue grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent sequentially, supported by product launches and favourable foreign exchange movements. The company launched 27 products across emerging markets during the quarter. In Q2, India revenue grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent sequentially, outpacing market growth. The company said it had moved up to the eighth position on a moving quarterly-total basis in the Indian pharmaceutical market from 10th a year earlier. However, the company flagged cost pressures arising from the conflict in West Asia.