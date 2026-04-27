Early birds clocked double-digit profit growth in Q4, best in 10 quarters
Early Q4FY26 results show strong earnings growth led by BFSI and metals, even as oil refiners lag and global tensions fuel input cost pressuresKrishna Kant Mumbai
Early Q4FY26 results show strong earnings growth led by BFSI and metals, even as oil refiners lag and global tensions fuel input cost pressuresKrishna Kant Mumbai
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:13 AM IST