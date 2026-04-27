Early birds clocked double-digit profit growth in Q4, best in 10 quarters

Early-bird companies in January-March 2026 (Q4FY26) reported encouraging earnings despite headwinds from the war in West Asia.

Their earnings got a boost from a better than the expected showing by banks and non-bank lenders, and metal producers such as Hindustan Zinc.

The companies reported a pickup in revenue growth because a sharp rise in prices of energy and commodities due to the war translated into an increase in prices of goods across the industrial value chain.

The combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) of 141 companies were up 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the quarter, growing at the fastest pace in the last 10 quarters.

The BFSI companies’ combined net profits grew to around ₹61,700 crore from around ₹52,000 crore a year earlier and ₹56,000 crore in Q3FY26.

The companies in BFSI accounted for nearly 61 per cent of the firms’ Y-o-Y growth in earnings in the quarter.

Growth was led by banks, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and stockbrokers, whose combined net profits were up 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter.

The combined adjusted net profits grew to around ₹1.28 trillion in Q4FY26, up from ₹1.12 trillion in Q4FY25 and around ₹1.2 trillion in Q3FY26.

For comparison, the companies’ net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains & losses) were up 1.7 per cent in Q4FY25 and increased 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26.

Oil refiners were the biggest laggards in Q4FY26. They were led by Reliance Industries. The combined net profits of three oil refiners in the sample were down 8.6 per cent in Q4FY26 to ₹18,510 crore from ₹20,248 crore a year earlier and ₹21,098 crore in Q3FY26.

These companies’ combined adjusted net profits grew to around ₹66,000 crore from around ₹60,000 crore in Q4FY25 and around ₹63,500 crore in Q3FY26.

Excluding those of BFSI, the combined net profits were up 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, an improvement from 3 per cent in Q4FY25 but slowing from 11 per cent in Q3FY26.

Margin improvement was the most pronounced in the case of banks and non-banking finance companies and industrial metal producers such as Hindustan Zinc.

The uptick in earnings growth was driven by a mix of faster revenue expansion and an improvement in operating margins (or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation).

Excluding BFSI and oil & gas, earnings growth in Q4FY26 was the best in the last 16 quarters. The combined adjusted net profits of these companies were up 19.7 per cent to ₹47,530 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹39,716 crore a year earlier and ₹42,379 crore in Q3FY26.

The companies in BFSI were, however, laggards in revenue growth and their combined gross interest income was up just 5.3 per cent in Q4FY26, slowing from 8.4 per cent a year earlier but a small improvement from 4.9 per cent in Q3FY26.

The companies reported combined net sales of around ₹9.8 trillion in Q4FY26, up from ₹8.97 trillion a year earlier and ₹9.18 trillion in Q3FY26.

For comparison, these companies’ combined net sales were up 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25 and by a similar figure in Q3FY26.

The combined net sales (gross interest income for banks and other lenders) were up 9.2 per cent in Q4FY26, growing at the fastest pace in the last seven quarters.

Excluding those of BFSI and oil & gas, the combined net sales were up 12.6 per cent in Q4FY26, growing at the fastest pace in the last 12 quarters.

For comparison, these companies’ combined net sales were up 7.8 per cent in Q4FY25 and 9.3 per cent in Q3FY26.

The Ebitda margins were up nearly 30 basis points (bps) on a Y-o-Y basis and nearly 200 bps on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis to 35.2 per cent of total income in Q4FY26.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a per cent.