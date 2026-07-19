Early birds set a strong Q1 tone as earnings growth hits an 11-quarter high

Combined net sales — or gross interest income for banks and non-bank lenders — grew 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y, the strongest growth in 14 quarters. This compares with growth of 4.9 per cent in Q1FY26 and 9.1 per cent in Q4FY26. Aggregate revenue for the Business Standard sample rose to ₹9.93 trillion from ₹8.45 trillion a year earlier and ₹9.77 trillion in the preceding quarter.

The early bird results are heavily influenced by banks, IT services companies and Reliance Industries. Banks accounted for 52 per cent of the sample’s combined adjusted net profit in Q1FY27, followed by IT services at 19.5 per cent. Reliance Industries was the largest contributor to revenue, accounting for 31.2 per cent of combined net sales, followed by banks at 31 per cent and IT services at 16.4 per cent.