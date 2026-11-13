Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹207 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services on Friday reported an 18 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹207 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had earned a profit of ₹175 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹2,602 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to ₹1,900 crore in the year-ago period, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹720 crore from ₹687 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, total expenses also rose to ₹2,393 crore from ₹1,946 crore in the same period a year ago.