Edelweiss Financial Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 17% to ₹132 crore

Edelweiss Financial Services on Thursday reported a 16.65 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹132 crore for the March quarter.

The company posted a net profit of ₹158.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income declined to ₹1,969.28 crore during the quarter from ₹2,343.26 crore in Q4 FY25, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a statement.

The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per share, subject to declaration by the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the financial services firm reported a net profit of ₹680.46 crore, up from ₹536 crore in FY25.