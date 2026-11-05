Emami Q2FY27 net profit falls 2.8% to ₹144 cr, revenue rises 36.2%

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Emami on Thursday posted a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹144.16 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), largely due to normalisation of effective tax rate, following the phase-out of fiscal benefits relating to its manufacturing facility in Assam.

Profit before tax (PBT) at ₹193.62 crore was higher by 28.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY27 saw an increase of 36.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,087.65 crore, on the back of strong growth of domestic business.

Sequentially, revenue was up 4.7 per cent and net profit grew 5 per cent.