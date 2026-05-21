Emami Q4FY26 results: Net profit declines 11.72% to ₹143.17 crore

Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Thursday reported an 11.72 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹143.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by unfavourable seasonal conditions affecting the summer portfolio, along with geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹162.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Emami Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹925.1 crore as compared to ₹963.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were at ₹738.4 crore as against ₹743.61 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

International business declined by 5 per cent during the quarter, primarily on account of the West Asia conflict, which impacted shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted supply chains and increased freight costs, it added. "Q4FY26 was impacted by temporary external headwinds, including unfavourable seasonal conditions affecting the summer portfolio and geopolitical disruptions in West Asia, which weighed on overall business performance during the quarter," Emami Vice-Chairman and MD Harsha V Agarwal said. Despite these challenges, he said, "The resilience of our core domestic business remained evident, with the non-summer portfolio delivering healthy 11 per cent growth. Our international business also maintained strong momentum through most of the quarter before geopolitical developments in West Asia impacted operations in March." Terming the challenges as a passing phase rather than a structural concern, Emami said it expects business momentum to improve progressively in the coming quarters.