Embassy REIT Q2FY27 revenue rises 16% to ₹1,303 crore, NOI up 15%

Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,303 crore in the second quarter of FY27, while the company’s net operating income (NOI) rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,069 crore.

“We delivered an exceptional quarter, with 1.5 msf of leasing driven by continued GCC demand and healthy rental growth,” Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT, said.

The REIT leased 1.5 million square feet (msf) during the quarter, with global capability centres (GCCs) accounting for 85 per cent of the demand. New leases covering 0.9 msf were signed at an average 9 per cent premium to market rents. This included a 0.5 msf pre-lease of an entire building at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru to a global engineering company at a 15 per cent premium to prevailing market rents.