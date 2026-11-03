Emcure Pharma Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 29.31% to ₹325 crore

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a 29.31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹325.06 crore during the September quarter helped by a strong growth in international business.

The pharma company had posted a profit of ₹251.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹2,820.47 crore during the September quarter, up from ₹2,269.82 crore a year earlier.

Its total expenses were higher at ₹2,377.87 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹1,931.52 crore a year ago, as per the filing.

The company recorded a strong 34 per cent growth in international business to ₹1,665.2 crore during the quarter while its domestic business rose 11.1 per cent to ₹1,155.3 crore, according to a statement.