Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q4 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹243.74 crore

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹243.74 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026 on the back of robust growth in international business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹197.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹2,469.7 crore as against ₹2,116.25 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

International business sales were at ₹1,493 crore, up 25.7 per cent YoY, with strong growth across markets supported by base business ramp-up and new launches, Emcure Pharma said.

On the other hand, domestic business sales were at ₹977 crore, up 5.2 per cent YoY. Softer performance was largely due to the Zuventus portfolio and team reorganisation, it added. Zuventus is a subsidiary of the company. Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹2,142.82 crore as compared to ₹1,849.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said. For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹941.27 crore as compared to ₹707.47 crore in FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹9,203.54 crore as compared to ₹7,896 crore in FY25, it added. Commenting on the performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and MD Satish Mehta said, "In FY26, the first year of our five-year strategic plan, Emcure delivered strong financial performance with over USD 1 billion in revenue and 16.6 per cent growth." International markets demonstrated robust momentum while domestic business recorded steady growth, he added.