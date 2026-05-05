Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q4 results: Profit jumps 28%, revenue up by 16%

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced that its consolidated net profit rose by 28.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 243.4 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the current financial year (FY26). The revenue from operations also increased by 16.7 per cent to Rs 2,469.7 crore for the quarter.

The rise in profits was attributed to the robust performance in international markets and growth in new launches from Emcure’s in-house portfolio.

The results were announced during market hours. Emcure’s shares fell by 5.2 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,691.4 apiece on the BSE.

“In international markets, particularly in Europe and Canada, a significant part of the growth is driven by new product launches, given the nature of the generics market. Emerging markets, on the other hand, have seen a balanced contribution from both base business and new launches,” said Satish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

For the full financial year, net profit rose by 35.7 per cent to Rs 924 crore from Rs 681 crore last year. Revenue also rose 16 per cent to Rs 9,203 crore from Rs 7,895 crore last year. On pricing, the company indicated that Europe and Canada continue to see moderate price erosion, though industry players are increasingly seeking price hikes amid rising input costs, particularly in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). “We do see normal generic price erosion in Europe and Canada, typically in low single digits. However, given the current environment, companies are approaching customers for price increases as well. The overall impact will play out over time, especially as inventory gets exhausted,” said Samit Mehta, Whole-time Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

The company noted that the near-term impact of input cost pressures remains limited due to inventory buffers of one to two quarters. Looking ahead, Emcure plans to launch 10–15 products annually in key regulated markets, with a focus on complex injectables and differentiated formulations, while continuing to build its pipeline through partnerships and licensing. “We have a strong pipeline in complex injectables and differentiated products, and we expect to sustain a steady cadence of filings and launches across regulated markets,” management said. The company added that its biosimilars business, currently contributing in mid-single digits, is expected to become a double-digit contributor over the next three years, supported by a focused therapy approach and manufacturing efficiencies.