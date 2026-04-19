Ericsson India revenue grows 29% to ₹4,228 crore in January-March

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has recorded around 29 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 4,228 crore on constant currency basis during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, according to financial data released by the company.

The company had posted revenue of around Rs 3,272 crore in the same quarter a year ago calculated based on average foreign exchange rate during the corresponding quarter.

Ericsson India, the second largest market of the Swedish firm, contributed 8 per cent to the consolidated revenue of the firm in the March quarter and 7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Global net sales of Ericsson grew 6 per cent organically to 49.3 billion Swedish Krona (SEK) while the reported growth declined 10 per cent year-on-year due to the impact of forex, the company said in the financial results released on Friday.

"Our Q1 results demonstrate continued resilience in a dynamic environment, with organic sales growth of 6 per cent," Ericsson President and CEO Borje Ekholm said. Ericsson attributed growth in sales market across Europe, Middle East, and Africa driven by network modernisations as well as 5G launches and rollouts. India was one of the key growth drivers for the company during the reported quarter. "Sales in market areas South East Asia, Oceania, and India increased primarily due to higher deliveries in India. Sales in market area North East Asia also increased, reflecting the timing of project deliverables predominantly in Japan," the company said.