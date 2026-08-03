Escorts Kubota Q1FY27: Revenue jumps 28% Y-o-Y, profit at ₹386 crore

Farm and construction equipment major Escorts Kubota Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at ₹385.93 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,397.1 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In Q1 FY26, the company had a net profit from discontinued operations of ₹1,027.63 crore.

The corresponding quarter of the previous year included a one-time gain from the divestment of the RED (railway equipment business division) segment, as well as an exceptional gain from the sale of land and building. Accordingly, net profit including discontinued operations for Q1 FY27 is not directly comparable with Q1 FY26, the company said.