Eternal Q1 profit jumps fourfold to ₹92 crore on Blinkit strength

The first-quarter FY27 performance of Eternal was powered by its quick commerce business, Blinkit.

Net profit of Eternal, the parent firm of food delivery platform Zomato and Blinkit, rose 3.7x to Rs 92 crore as against Rs 25 crore during the same period a year earlier. The sharp jump can be attributed to last year's low base, and also due to operational gains. On a sequential basis, profit was down 47 per cent from Rs 174 crore. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8x year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 20,211 crore, up from Rs 7,167 crore a year earlier. The revenue stood at Rs 17,292 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue growth was driven by Eternal's quick commerce business. Alongside, Eternal's consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 223 per cent YoY to Rs 555 crore and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The company's cash balance increased to Rs 18,288 crore from Rs 17,972 crore in Q4 FY26. Food delivery The net order value (NOV) increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 10,769 crore from Rs 8,967 crore a year earlier. NOV refers to the actual value retained after deductions, such as discounts and promotional offers. Adjusted revenue grew 33 per cent YoY to Rs 3,537 crore from Rs 2,657 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year. Sequentially, food delivery revenue rose 13 per cent.

The average monthly transacting customers stood at 27.2 million, up from 25.4 million in the previous quarter. Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said the company prioritises long-term market expansion. "If we're doing our job well, growth and margins should compound together because growth in this business comes from making the platform more useful to more people, which drives frequency, which drives density, which drives efficiency. The flywheel doesn't ask you to choose." On the impact of Toing, a standalone app by rival Swiggy for price-conscious customers, and Rapido's Ownly, Goyal said the impact had been limited. "These platforms are offering the same restaurants, similar or longer delivery times, and lower menu prices funded by lower commissions and delivery fee, making the revenue gap even more unsustainable. There's no new use case being unlocked here. The customer traction is purely price-driven, and price-driven traction without structural economics tends to resolve itself."

Goyal added that the company is doubling down on its own standalone food delivery app, Bistro. "What we are spending energy on is Bistro, which is our answer to the question these platforms like Toing and Ownly are pretending to solve. We're rethinking kitchen operations from first principles here, designing custom equipment, workflows, and automation purpose-built for high-volume, limited-menu formats." Quick commerce Blinkit's NOV rose 86.2 per cent to Rs 17,132 crore from Rs 9,203 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue, on the back of the transition to an inventory-led model, rose 552.7 per cent to Rs 15,664 crore.

Blinkit's adjusted Ebitda stood at Rs 102 crore. It had reported its first-ever adjusted Ebitda profit in the third quarter of FY26, posting a positive adjusted Ebitda of Rs 4 crore. In the March quarter, it stood at Rs 37 crore. Albinder Dhindsa, group chief executive officer of Eternal, said the company continues to focus on assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification. "This quarter, we continued to make progress on assortment expansion in the top eight cities and geographic expansion in the next 30." Dhindsa added that, going forward, premiumisation through the launch of "gourmet" stores would also contribute to assortment expansion.

Continuing its expansion of dark stores, the company added a net 200 new stores, taking the total count to 2,443. It expects to reach 3,000 stores by March 2027. Going out For Eternal's going-out business, NOV jumped 60 per cent to Rs 3,218 crore from Rs 2,013 crore in Q1 FY26. Commenting on the platform's growth, Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer of the company, said: "The acceleration is real, driven by the platform coming together as a unified multi-use-case app and the compounding effects of that breadth on customer engagement and frequency." He, however, added that it is an inherently lumpy business, as the third quarter is event-heavy and the first quarter is IPL-heavy.