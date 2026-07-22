Eternal Q1 profit jumps nearly four-fold to ₹92 cr as Blinkit powers growth

Eternal Ltd, which runs businesses including Zomato and Blinkit, on Wednesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹92 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, on the back of strong revenue growth of its quick commerce vertical.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹25 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Eternal Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY27 stood at ₹20,211 crore as compared to ₹7,167 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the reporting quarter were higher at ₹20,314 crore as compared to ₹7,433 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Food delivery business Zomato net order value (NOV) growth reached over 20 per cent YoY at ₹10,769 crore, after four consecutive quarters of acceleration, company CFO Akshant Goyal said. Quick commerce Blinkit NOV grew 86 per cent YoY to ₹17,132 crore, while going-out, 'District' NOV growth accelerated to 60 per cent YoY to ₹3,218 crore, he added. Commenting on the NOV growth of Blinkit, Eternal Group CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa said, "It was largely seasonality, and the NOV growth was on expected lines. We continue to focus our efforts on our three pillars of long-term growth - assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification." On Blinkit increasingly becoming more capital intensive with significant capex and net working capital, he said, "Quick commerce is not asset-light, unlike our other businesses. Today, we operate about 19 million sq ft of store and warehousing space across over 300 cities." He further said, "We've invested ₹3,000 crore capex over the past four years to build this network, and as we continue to expand, the investments will continue. This is the most critical building block of our business and also our biggest differentiator." On the impact of the fuel and raw material price inflation on the business, Dhindsa said the company is not seeing any visible impact as of now.