Eternal Q2FY27 net profit jumps 92% to ₹125 crore, revenue rises 78%

The net profit of Eternal, the parent firm of Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit, for the second quarter of FY27 (2026-27) rose 92 per cent to ₹125 crore, against ₹65 crore during the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit rose 35.8 per cent from ₹92 crore.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 77.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹24,138 crore, up from ₹13,590 crore a year earlier. Revenue stood at ₹20,211 crore in the previous quarter.

Alongside this, Eternal’s consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 197 per cent YoY to ₹666 crore and increased 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The company’s cash balance declined to ₹16,475 crore from ₹18,288 crore in the previous quarter. The decline was due to a seasonal increase in net working capital ahead of the festive season.

Food delivery The net order value (NOV) increased 21.5 per cent YoY to ₹11,445 crore, compared with ₹9,423 crore last year. Notably, NOV refers to the actual value retained after deductions such as discounts and promotional codes. Adjusted revenue grew 35.5 per cent YoY to ₹3,879 crore from ₹2,863 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a sequential basis, food delivery revenue rose 9.6 per cent. The average number of monthly transacting customers stood at 28 million, up from 27.2 million in the previous quarter. Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said, “Our long-term expectation for food delivery has always been over 20 per cent annual growth, and the last two quarters have brought us back to that range. This view didn't change last year when growth slowed, and it doesn't change now that it has picked up.”

Quick commerce Blinkit's NOV rose 79.3 per cent to ₹20,940 crore, compared with ₹11,679 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue rose 93.6 per cent to ₹19,152 crore. Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitda stood at ₹184 crore. It had reported its first-ever adjusted Ebitda profit in the third quarter of FY26, posting a positive adjusted Ebitda of ₹4 crore. Albinder Dhindsa, group chief executive officer of Eternal, said, “Assortment expansion is one of our highest priorities, because it is the biggest driver of how often customers come back and how much of their wallet share they bring to us… We are expanding in two directions: Deeper, which means more choice within existing categories - more brands, sizes and price points. Wider, meaning categories we don't carry yet.”

Continuing its expansion of dark stores, the company’s total store count reached 2,751. It expects to reach 3,000 stores by March 2027. Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer of Eternal, said, “We now expect to cross 3,500 stores by March 2027, and our current plans point to about 5,000 stores by March 2028. Our cash balance and profits from both food delivery and quick commerce businesses, also let us fund this pace of growth comfortably.” Going out For Eternal’s going-out business, NOV jumped 58 per cent to ₹3,259 crore, compared with ₹2,063 crore in Q2FY26. Commenting on the platform’s growth, Goyal said, “We are growing faster than we expected when we gave that guidance. NOV growth is trending at over 50 per cent YoY, well ahead of the over 30 per cent CAGR built into our FY30 plan. We also remain on track towards our earlier guidance of ₹28,000 crore NOV and ₹1,400 crore adjusted Ebitda by FY30.”