Exide Industries Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 28% to ₹351 crore

Battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 28 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹351.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, on the back of strong sales.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹274.58 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, Exide Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter was at ₹5,528.38 crore as against ₹4,695.12 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹5,068.78 crore as compared to ₹4,338.12 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Increased affordability and positive sentiment from GST 2.0 reforms continued to drive demand for automotives into the new financial year, Exide Industries said. Commenting on the performance, Exide Industries MD & CEO Avik Roy said, "We have entered FY27 with confidence, building on the strong momentum achieved in the second half of FY26. The continued benefits of GST rationalisation have further strengthened end-customer demand across the automotive sector, with the replacement market remaining robust." Growth opportunities also remain encouraging across automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), home inverters, industrial UPS, solar, other infrastructure-related projects and exports, he added. There were headwinds across all key raw material costs, amidst prolonged disruption due to the West Asia conflict, the company said, adding rupee's depreciation against the US dollar added further pressure on input costs.