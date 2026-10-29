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FarEye Technologies narrows FY26 net loss to ₹9.41 crore on revenue growth

Software-as-a-services company FarEye Technologies has narrowed its net loss to Rs 9.41 crore in FY'26 on a rise in revenues.

far eye
FarEye Technologies narrowed its net loss to ₹9.41 crore in FY26 from ₹52.13 crore a year earlier, as revenue rose 24.58% to ₹247 crore, driven by enterprise customer growth and improved operational efficiency. | Image: Company's Website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 5:02 PM IST
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Software-as-a-services company FarEye Technologies has narrowed its net loss to Rs 9.41 crore in FY'26 on a rise in revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 52.13 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 24.58 per cent to Rs 247 crore in FY26 from Rs 198 crore in the preceding fiscal year, while total income stood at Rs 265 crore, FarEye Technologies said in a statement.

In the January-March quarter of FY26, the company achieved profitability, FarEye Technologies said on Thursday.

FarEye's cash reserves stood at Rs 270.66 crore at the end of FY26.

International markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, contributed 91.88 per cent of revenue from operations in FY26, it said.

FarEye Co-founder and CEO Kushal Nahata said the FY26 performance was driven by enterprise customer growth, improved operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

The company continued to invest in product development and AI capabilities while focusing on business economics, as deliveries increasingly become central to customer experience and business resilience, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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