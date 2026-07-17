Federal Bank Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 37% to ₹1,177 crore

Federal Bank reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹1,177 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by robust growth in net interest income (NII), an expansion in net interest margin (NIM), and lower fresh slippages. However, net profit declined 7 per cent sequentially. Excluding the one-off gain recorded in the March quarter, the private-sector lender said on Friday this was its highest-ever quarterly profit. Other income fell 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,048 crore. NII rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,946 crore, supported by healthy growth in advances and wider margins, though it declined 7 per cent sequentially.

The bank’s NIM expanded 39 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 3.33 per cent as the cost of funds declined faster than asset yields. The cost of funds fell 60 bps, while asset yields contracted 44 bps. The cost of deposits declined 57 bps to 5.21 per cent. The bank’s non-resident (NR) deposit franchise remained strong during the quarter, with non-resident external (NRE) and ordinary non-resident (NRO) deposits rising 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.05 trillion, building on the ₹1 trillion milestone crossed in the previous quarter. Speaking on the mobilisation of foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KVS Manian said the bank sees it as an opportunity to raise deposits in the next quarter. “We are at various stages of arranging leverage for our customers as well as on our own IBU balance sheet. We have seen early inflows, both leveraged and unleveraged, but have not disclosed the numbers yet. We believe we will get our fair share of the market. However, these are still very early days,” he said.

The bank plans to offer leverage in the range of 8-12x on FCNR(B) deposits. “We hold a decent market share in this segment and expect to get our fair share. Our focus will be on West Asia and, to some extent, Singapore and Hong Kong. There are tax-related factors that make this product less attractive in markets such as Australia, the US and the UK. As a result, we are seeing stronger interest from West Asia, Singapore and Hong Kong,” Manian said. On raising funds through dollar bonds under the Reserve Bank of India’s concessional swap facility, Manian said the bank is ready from a ratings perspective. “We are keeping ourselves prepared. The window is open till December, and we will watch the market and pricing to assess whether it makes economic sense for us. We will remain alert to that opportunity,” he added.

During the quarter, the bank's asset quality improved further. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 1.52 per cent of gross advances as on June-end from 1.62 per cent at the end of March. Net NPAs nearly halved to 0.18 per cent, the lowest in the bank’s recent history. Fresh slippages moderated to ₹409 crore during the quarter from ₹474 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹658 crore a year earlier. Provisions increased 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹720 crore but declined 29 per cent sequentially. Gross advances grew nearly 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.81 trillion, led by commercial banking (23 per cent), gold loans (33 per cent), loans against property (21 per cent), credit cards (36 per cent), and commercial vehicle and construction equipment financing (21 per cent). The bank’s corporate and institutional banking book crossed the ₹1 trillion milestone during the quarter, while total business expanded to nearly ₹6 trillion.