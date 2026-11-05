Fortis Q2 net profit falls 2.5% on higher expenses, lower exceptional gain

Delhi-headquartered hospital chain Fortis Healthcare reported a 2.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on higher general and tax expenses.

The firm’s Q2FY27 net profit stood at ₹320 crore, down from ₹329 crore reported in the same period last year.

Fortis’s operating expenses, which include expenses on employee benefits, drug procurement and finance costs, among others, rose 18.5 per cent YoY to ₹2,318 crore in Q2FY27.

Similarly, the chain’s tax expenses grew to ₹111.84 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹96.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

Fortis’s net profit figure, however, includes a lower exceptional gain of ₹3 crore in Q2FY27, against a gain of ₹24 crore recorded in Q2FY26 due to a reversal of impairment in an associate company.

Excluding this exceptional item, Fortis’s net profit for the September quarter rose 4 per cent YoY to ₹317 crore from ₹305 crore last year. On the other hand, the chain’s revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to ₹2,735 crore, up from ₹2,331 crore in Q2FY26. The increase in revenue was driven by strong performances in both the hospital and diagnostics businesses. The hospital business posted an 18.6 per cent YoY revenue increase in Q2FY27, supported by improved occupancy and growth in revenue from focus specialties. Occupancy levels reached 72 per cent, compared with 71 per cent in Q2FY26. “Occupied beds increased to 3,616 compared to 3,318 in Q2 FY26, a growth of 9 per cent,” Fortis stated in its investor presentation.

Key specialties such as oncology, cardiac and renal sciences reported revenue growth of 16.7 per cent and contributed 60 per cent to overall hospital business revenue. Similarly, international patient revenue grew 12.4 per cent to ₹190 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹169 crore in Q2FY26. The company’s diagnostics business reported 12.2 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, reaching ₹448 crore, on a rise in the group’s revenue from the preventive portfolio. Commenting on the company’s future plans, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, said Fortis would remain committed to strengthening clinical capabilities and expanding its presence in key markets. As part of its inorganic growth strategy, Fortis said it was evaluating strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and greenfield opportunities, including built-to-suit (sale or lease) models, in established markets such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.