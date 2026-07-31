Gail Q1 net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,670 crore on transmission gains

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent jump in net profit to ₹4,670 crore for the April-June of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), driven by higher gas transmission volumes and improved marketing margins.

The gas utility major’s net profit stood at ₹2,382 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year while its total income rose 16 per cent to ₹41,482 crore in Q1 from ₹35,572 crore year-on-year.

Gas transmission volumes increased sequentially to 122.36 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) from 118.99 mmscmd in the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). Liquid hydrocarbon (LHC) production also rose to 232,000 tonnes from 194,000 tonnes.