Gail Q1 net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,670 crore on transmission gains

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent jump in net profit to ₹4,670 crore for the April-June of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), driven by higher gas transmission volumes and improved marketing margins.
The gas utility major’s net profit stood at ₹2,382 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year while its total income rose 16 per cent to ₹41,482 crore in Q1 from ₹35,572 crore year-on-year.
Gas transmission volumes increased sequentially to 122.36 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) from 118.99 mmscmd in the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). Liquid hydrocarbon (LHC) production also rose to 232,000 tonnes from 194,000 tonnes.
However, natural gas marketing volumes fell to 93.82 mmscmd from 101.88 mmscmd in the preceding quarter. Polymer production also declined sharply to 51,000 tonnes from 153,000 tonnes.
“The quarter reflected resilience in transmission and liquid hydrocarbon performance. However, amid geopolitical headwinds, the company saw lower gas marketing and polymer volumes,” GAIL said in a statement. “The sequential increase in natural gas transmission and LHC production underscores the strength of GAIL’s core infrastructure and liquid hydrocarbon operations, while lower gas marketing and polymer volumes reflect the impact of external disruptions during the quarter,” it added.
The company incurred capital expenditure of ₹6,176 crore during the quarter against its planned capex of ₹11,500 crore for FY27.