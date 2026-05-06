GCPL Q4 results: Profit rises 9.6% to ₹451 cr, FY26 revenue up 7.9%

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported a 9.67 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹451.77 crore in the March quarter, led by volume growth from the domestic market, and cost management.

It had posted a net profit of ₹411.9 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL -- the FMCG arm of Godrej Industries Group -- said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was up 11 per cent at ₹3,900.44 crore during the quarter from ₹3,514.23 crore.

The revenue growth was "on the back of underlying volume growth of 6 per cent", GCPL said in its earnings statement, quoting its Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati.

Its EBITDA grew 10 per cent, with operating margin at 21.7 per cent, it added. GCPL's total expenses were ₹3,225.44 crore, up 10.56 per cent. Its revenue from the domestic market, where it operates with brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, was ₹2,360.75 crore, up 9.25 per cent. The standalone business (which primarily consists of the domestic business), GCPL said its "underlying volume grew by 8 per cent". It was also "supported by disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions and improved operating leverage". In GCPL's India business, home care delivered 12 per cent value growth, while household insecticides, air fresheners and fabric care reported market share gains.

Revenue from Indonesia -- GCPL's second-biggest market -- was ₹492.17 crore, up 3.32 per cent in the March quarter. Its revenue from the Africa market was up 20.35 per cent to ₹800.36 crore. Similarly, GCPL's revenue from other markets was up 25.6 per cent to ₹315.11 crore. "Our Latin America and Others business delivered 26 per cent sales growth. EBITDA in this geography was impacted by certain one-time costs in the quarter; we expect this to normalise over the coming quarters," it said. For the entire FY26, GCPL's profit rose marginally to ₹1,861.47 crore. The total consolidated income of GCPL rose 7.9 per cent to ₹15,444.07 crore.

Over the outlook, Sitapti said GCPL is entering FY27 "from a position of strength". Its India business is well placed to deliver "calibrated growth at normative EBITDA margins, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution". In Indonesia, he expects a meaningful step-up in performance as "pricing pressures abate; and our Africa, USA and Middle East business continues to deliver on its stated objective of strong revenue and profit growth over the medium term". Meanwhile, in a separate filing, GCPL said its board in a meeting on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of 500 per cent, which is ₹5 per share of face value of Re 1 each for 2026-27.