Generali Central Life Insurance loss widens to ₹178 crore in FY26

Generali Central Life Insurance reported widening of loss to Rs 178 crore for FY26 driven by strategic investments towards brand transition and market expansion.

The insurer had booked a loss of Rs 6 crore in the previous financial year.

However, the total income during the year rose to Rs 3,577 crore from Rs 3,172 crore in the preceding fiscal year, Generali Central Life Insurance said in a statement.

The company's income from individual first-year premium doubled to Rs 964 crore from Rs 476 crore in the previous fiscal year. Renewal premiums increased to Rs 1,427 crore from Rs 1,318 crore a year ago.