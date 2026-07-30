Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gillette India Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 9.4% on steady products demand

Gillette India Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 9.4% on steady products demand

The Procter & Gamble unit reports higher first-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong growth in its grooming and oral care businesses despite rising input costs

Gillete
Expenses rose 10.9 per cent due to ​higher ‌raw material costs
Reuters July 30
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:11 PM IST
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Personal care products maker Gillette India on ​Thursday reported a 9.4 per cent rise ​in first-quarter profit, helped ‌by steady demand for its grooming products.

The company, a unit of US consumer goods major Procter & Gamble, posted standalone profit of ₹159 crore ($16.61 million), up from ₹146 crore a year ‌earlier.

Revenue rose 10.8 per cent to ₹783 crore, driven by a nearly 9 per cent increase in the firm's grooming segment, which accounts for more than 80 per cent ​of total revenue. Its smaller oral care segment grew ‌nearly 19 per cent.

Expenses rose 10.9 per cent due to ​higher ‌raw material costs.

Despite the results, shares ‌of the company fell as much as 2.8 per cent after ‌the results, ​before paring ​some losses to trade 2 per cent lower.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :GilletteGillette IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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