Gillette India Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 9.4% on steady products demand
The Procter & Gamble unit reports higher first-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong growth in its grooming and oral care businesses despite rising input costs
The Procter & Gamble unit reports higher first-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong growth in its grooming and oral care businesses despite rising input costs
Personal care products maker Gillette India on Thursday reported a 9.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by steady demand for its grooming products.
The company, a unit of US consumer goods major Procter & Gamble, posted standalone profit of ₹159 crore ($16.61 million), up from ₹146 crore a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10.8 per cent to ₹783 crore, driven by a nearly 9 per cent increase in the firm's grooming segment, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of total revenue. Its smaller oral care segment grew nearly 19 per cent.
Expenses rose 10.9 per cent due to higher raw material costs.
Despite the results, shares of the company fell as much as 2.8 per cent after the results, before paring some losses to trade 2 per cent lower.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:11 PM IST